Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Video of Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham draws attention online

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Sophie Cunningham talking to Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham appeared to be having an interesting conversation during Friday’s game.

On Friday, the Indiana Fever played the Dallas Wings on the road at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex. While the Fever superstar Clark (groin) remained sidelined, Indiana still managed to earn the 88-78 win to improve to 3-0 against Dallas on the season.

Video went viral from the game of a moment that the Fever teammates Clark and Cunningham had while sitting next to each other on the bench. Cunningham whispered something to Clark while covering up her mouth with a towel. Clark then responded with a bit of an eye-roll and a few words of her own.

Amateur lip-readers on social media thought that Clark was saying, “Yep. I know. She hates me.” Here is the video where you can see for yourself.

It is unclear whom Clark might have been referring to or if “she hates me” was even what she was saying there. But we do know that there is a whole lot of jealousy for Clark around the league given her skill, status, and popularity.

Recent WNBA All-Star voting results proved just how much Clark is hated by her peers these days. Cunningham herself recently even went off on a profane rant about the disrespect shown to Clark, so it wouldn’t be surprising if that was indeed the topic of conversation between them during Friday’s game.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!