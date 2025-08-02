Video of Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham draws attention online

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham appeared to be having an interesting conversation during Friday’s game.

On Friday, the Indiana Fever played the Dallas Wings on the road at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex. While the Fever superstar Clark (groin) remained sidelined, Indiana still managed to earn the 88-78 win to improve to 3-0 against Dallas on the season.

Video went viral from the game of a moment that the Fever teammates Clark and Cunningham had while sitting next to each other on the bench. Cunningham whispered something to Clark while covering up her mouth with a towel. Clark then responded with a bit of an eye-roll and a few words of her own.

Amateur lip-readers on social media thought that Clark was saying, “Yep. I know. She hates me.” Here is the video where you can see for yourself.

“Yup, I know. She hates me”



Caitlin Clark after Sophie Cunningham whispered in her ear

pic.twitter.com/lJmU175nsZ — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) August 2, 2025

It is unclear whom Clark might have been referring to or if “she hates me” was even what she was saying there. But we do know that there is a whole lot of jealousy for Clark around the league given her skill, status, and popularity.

Recent WNBA All-Star voting results proved just how much Clark is hated by her peers these days. Cunningham herself recently even went off on a profane rant about the disrespect shown to Clark, so it wouldn’t be surprising if that was indeed the topic of conversation between them during Friday’s game.