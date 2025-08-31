Video shows fan confronting Nico Harrison at restaurant

Nico Harrison is still not off the hook with the Dallas Mavericks fanbase.

Video went viral over the weekend of a fan confronting the Mavericks general manager and president of basketball operations Harrison, who was eating at a restaurant at the time. The video showed the fan walking down the sidewalk and approaching Harrison, who was sitting with his back turned to an open window.

The fan said, “Nico? What’s up man? Good to meet you” and reached out to shake Harrison’s hand. Harrison then accepted the handshake, at which point the fan said, “We all still f–king hate you.”

You can see the video at the link here (but obviously watch out for the bad language).

The original poster of the video later said on X that the incident took place at a Twin Peaks in Addison, Tex.

Harrison, who has held his post with the Mavericks since 2021, has become a loathed figure in the greater Dallas area thanks to his role as the architect of the franchise-altering Luka Doncic trade last February. The 52-year-old executive has since gotten chants for his firing in just about every place that you can think of, and the Mavericks were even reportedly fearful for Harrison’s safety at one point.

That said, Harrison and the Mavericks managed to luck out by landing the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft and selecting a new superstar player in Cooper Flagg. But it appears the local fanbase is still not quite ready to forgive Harrison (especially after the petty move that the Mavericks pulled with an image of Doncic earlier this month).