Scott McLaughlin sends heartbreaking post after his Indianapolis 500 crash

Scott McLaughlin caught a brutal break Sunday by crashing at the Indianapolis 500 before the race even began, and had a heartbreaking reaction to it.

McLaughlin crashed on the pace laps before the green flag even flew Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, In. The New Zealand-born driver was devastated after simply losing control of his car while trying to warm his tires.

Here's an on-board look at what happened during Scott McLaughlin's crash during the pace laps of the #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/EvSpnIgGBB — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 25, 2025

The wreck meant McLaughlin’s race was over before it even started, a devastating blow for a driver who was slated to start 10th and was seen as a potential winner. After the race, he took to X and posted a photo of himself on the infield grass with his head in hands, accompanied by a heartbreaking caption.

“I’d never wish this feeling on my worst enemy,” McLaughlin wrote.

A similar incident took place in the 1992 Indianapolis 500, but nothing like it has happened recently. For drivers who put so much preparation into the race, this is utterly devastating.

Sunday’s race turned out to be a crash-filled affair, with Alex Palou ultimately claiming his first career Indy 500 victory.