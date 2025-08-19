Arch Manning addresses grandfather Archie’s comments about his future

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is distancing himself from comments his grandfather Archie made about his future at Texas.

Arch said Tuesday that he has not made any decision on how long he plans to stay at Texas, and that his grandfather texted him to apologize for public comments he made about the subject.

“I don’t know where he got that from,” Arch said. “He texted me and apologized about that. I’m really just taking it day by day right now.”

#Texas QB Arch Manning asked about Archie Manning’s comments about Arch for sure being at Texas for two years. @ontexasfootball pic.twitter.com/p1b8Rc9CXu — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) August 19, 2025

Archie Manning recently made headlines for saying Arch would be at Texas at least through 2027, despite being eligible to enter the NFL Draft in 2026. That was taken as a pretty authoritative statement given Archie’s position as the Manning family patriarch.

Obviously, it is not in Arch’s best interests to make any decision on his NFL future right now. He could have a great season at Texas and establish himself as a clear No. 1 pick, which would make it pretty tough for him to return as a redshirt junior. By the same token, he could underwhelm and see his draft stock slip before next season, at which point it likely would not make sense for him to go pro.

There do seem to be some reasons to believe Manning could play two more years at Texas no matter what. Ultimately, that decision has not been made yet, and will not be for quite some time.