College Football Playoff field officially unveiled

The College Football Playoff is officially set.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State will play for a national championship. The CFP selection committee unveiled its final rankings on Sunday.

LOCKED IN 👏 The road to crowning a national champion begins NOW 🏆 @CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/sTiuyDtbW5 — ESPN (@espn) December 4, 2022

As expected, undefeated Georgia is the No. 1 seed. The Bulldogs will face No. 4-seed Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl earlier that day.

TCU lost to Kansas State in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game on Saturday, but that was their only loss of the season. Ohio State rose back into the top four after USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night.

Alabama finished No. 5 in the CFP rankings despite Nick Saban campaigning over the weekend for his team to be included in the playoff. While a two-loss team has never finished in the top four since the CFP began, Saban felt the Crimson Tide deserved a spot because they would be favored over three of the four playoff teams.

Ohio State was the biggest winner of the weekend. They were blown out at home by Michigan two weeks ago and did not play in the Big Ten Championship Game. That gave them just one loss on the season, but they would not have made the CFP had USC beaten Utah.