Dan Mullen announces he tested positive for COVID-19 as part of Florida outbreak

The Florida Gators are experiencing an outbreak with COVID-19, and head coach Dan Mullen is among those who have tested positive for the virus.

The Gators coach shared a note on Twitter Saturday announcing his positive test. He says he is self-quarantining while positive.

Florida’s game against LSU this weekend was postponed due to the COVID situation. The Vanderbilt-Missouri game was also postponed due to Vandy being unable to meet the scholarship player limit.

Mullen is at least the eighth college football coach we know of to test positive for the virus. Nick Saban tested positive during the week but has already had enough negative tests to be cleared to coach Saturday against Georgia.