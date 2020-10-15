Here are the college football coaches who have tested positive for COVID-19

Nick Saban is the latest college football head coach to test positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, we learned that the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach tested positive. He says his positive test came despite him practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.

So far, we know of around a half-dozen head coaches in college football who have tested positive for the virus. Nearly all of them have been asymptomatic.

Here is the list of college football head coaches (and their ages) who have had COVID-19.

Nick Saban (68), Alabama – Is asymptomatic so far and awaiting results of second test to confirm the result.

Les Miles (66), Kansas – Had “minor” symptoms and is said to be doing well. Team was on bye week when he tested positive.

Kevin Sumlin (56), Arizona – Did not have any symptoms. Pac-12 has not yet begun play this fall.

Chip Kelly (56), UCLA – Both he and his wife tested positive and had very few symptoms.

Blake Anderson (51), Arkansas State – Tested positive and experienced a fever for 10 days. The symptoms began after the team’s win over Kansas State.

Jason Candle (40), Toledo – Tested positive in July and did not have any symptoms.

Mike Norvell (39), Florida State – Missed Florida State’s game against Miami. Did not report any symptoms.

In addition to Norvell’s positive test, former Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden recently had COVID-19. The 90-year-old tested negative and was scheduled to be released from the hospital where he was for precautionary reasons.

The SEC is still planning to play the Alabama-Georgia game despite Saban’s positive test.