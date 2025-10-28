Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders had brutal quote about college football coach firings

Deion Sanders with a headset on
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo Credit: Joe Rondone/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado coach Deion Sanders had quite the criticism of the recent trend of high-profile college football coaches getting fired.

Sanders was asked Tuesday if he thinks schools and fans have lost the ability to be patient when it comes to building up a program. The Colorado coach essentially said yes, but that he totally understands it, even comparing it to plastic surgery.

“Everyone wants the quick fix, the quick things,” Sanders said. “You got mail order brides to get married right away. You can get a (Brazilian Butt Lift). You could come in here flat as I don’t know what and leave thick as a snicker.

“This is a different country that we live in, man. Ain’t nobody got no patience no more. I don’t either. I don’t have patience as well. I want things done right now because I’m used to putting in the work, and you want the result from the work you put in. It don’t oftentimes work like that.”

It is an interesting question to put to Sanders, who has been criticized for his very aggressive use of the transfer portal to build a program quickly. That method allowed him to turn Colorado into a nine-win team last year, but they are just 3-5 this year after the likes of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders went to the NFL.

It is reasonable to think schools and fans have become too impatient with coaches. On the other hand, James Franklin was in his 12th season at Penn State when he was fired, and so nobody can accuse the Nittany Lions of giving him insufficient time. The question of reasonable expectations is just as important as the issue of patience.

