Kirby Smart invited an ex-rival coach to his practice

Kirby Smart with a headset and Georgia visor
Nov 25, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart brought in one of his former rivals with his team preparing for a showdown with the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

Former Florida Gators coach Billy Napier was spotted at Georgia’s practice on Tuesday. One day later, Smart said Napier was simply attending practice as a personal friend.

Florida fired Napier on Oct. 19 after a 3-4 start to the season. One of those three wins, however, was a 29-21 victory over Texas, and Georgia just so happens to be facing the Longhorns on Saturday. That led many to suspect that Smart looked to Napier for some insight on how to beat Texas.

Smart and Georgia beat Texas twice last season, once in conference play and a second time in the SEC Championship. He arguably does not need the help, but he surely took notice of what Napier’s squad did earlier this season.

Saturday’s game is arguably a must-win for Texas, as the Longhorns already have two losses this season. Smart is also very familiar with Steve Sarkisian, so it should be an intriguing matchup for a lot of reasons.

