Lee Corso on being away from college football ‘it sucks’

Lee Corso is no longer a part of ESPN’s “College GameDay” college football program, and he is not happy about it.

Corso and fellow former college football coach/ESPN analyst Lou Holtz appeared at the Orlando TD Club on Monday and spoke to those in attendance. Corso, who retired from “College GameDay” in August, spoke with WESH reporter Daren Stoltzfus afterwards. Stoltzfus asked Corso what the season away from college football has been like for him. Corso said it’s been “lousy” and made it clear that he is not enjoying it one bit.

“I hate it. I can’t watch ‘College GameDay.’ I just kinda can’t get used to it. I’m not working anymore. I used to fly all over. It sucks,” Corso concluded.

I asked the legend Lee Corso what this season away from college football has been like.



"It sucks"



No question – this guy can still light up a room. Incredible watching him and Lou Holtz tonight! pic.twitter.com/4GChVypKD1 — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) November 25, 2025

Corso, 90, joined the “College GameDay” program when it first began in 1987. He was the life of the show for decades, and was known for putting a mascot head on while announcing a pick. His “not so fast, my friend” catchphrase was another popular aspect of the show.

Prior to his time as a broadcaster on the show, Corso was a longtime college football coach. He also was a star player at Florida State. For someone who enjoyed the spotlight as much as he did, it’s understandable why he is struggling with being out of it now.