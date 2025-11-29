Michigan players guarded their logo after losing to Ohio State

The Michigan Wolverines lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, but made sure that the Buckeyes could not avenge what happened on the field at Ohio Stadium last year.

The Buckeyes were convincing 27-9 winners over the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday, marking Ohio State’s first win in the rivalry game since 2019. After the game, as Buckeyes players celebrated with Ohio State fans in the stands, the entire Michigan team remained at midfield instead of heading to the locker room.

The Michigan players appeared to be making sure that no one from Ohio State could plant a flag on the midfield logo.

Michigan has not left the field and is guarding the M 👀 pic.twitter.com/lvwKgx6PaT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 29, 2025

Perhaps the Wolverines did not need to worry. After the game, Ohio State coach Ryan Day pointedly told FOX’s Jenny Taft that his team was going to “win with humility.”

“We’re going to win with humility.” — Ryan Day.pic.twitter.com/an2EIXbx9U — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) November 29, 2025

Michigan had made it a practice to plant their flag at the midfield logo in Columbus during their last two wins at Ohio Stadium, first doing so under Jim Harbaugh in 2022. Wolverines players attempted to do it again after winning in 2024, but the Buckeyes attempted to stop it, leading to an on-field fight which led to multiple players being pepper sprayed.

Wolverines players were obviously concerned that the Buckeyes might seek revenge after winning on Saturday and were not going to allow it. No attempt was made, however, and both teams eventually proceeded to their respective locker rooms without incident.