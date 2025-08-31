New Mexico caught Michigan with great trick play

New Mexico was unable to pull off the upset against Michigan on Saturday night, but the Lobos did execute what will likely go down as one of the best trick plays of the 2025 season.

New Mexico was trailing 17-0 late in the first half and had 4th-and-1 at the Michigan 9-yard line. The situation clearly called for either a quarterback sneak or some sort of power run, but the Lobos decided to go with a trick play instead.

Running back D.J. McKinney took a direct snap, which caught Michigan’s defense off guard. New Mexico tight end Dorian Thomas released off of the line of scrimmage, and McKinney found Thomas for the touchdown.

Fake QB sneak for a passing TD 🔥



Wild trick play by New Mexico 🤯pic.twitter.com/CSbcqbtL15 — FanDuel (@FanDuel) August 31, 2025

Michigan went on to win 34-17, but New Mexico should be proud of that trick play. It would not be a surprise if we see another team borrow it at some point later in the year.