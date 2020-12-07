Shane Beamer emotional upon return to South Carolina

Shane Beamer appears to have landed his dream job at South Carolina, and you can certainly see what it means to him.

Beamer was officially named the new head coach of the Gamecocks on Sunday. He had previously served as an assistant coach with the team from 2007 through 2010, and clearly had fond memories of the place.

Beamer was so overwhelmed that he became emotional and had to choke back tears when walking on the field at Williams-Brice Stadium and recounting how his family grew up there.

Lead from the heart. pic.twitter.com/qsF3eaaVBx — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 7, 2020

This will probably make South Carolina fans very happy. The school is clearly a place that means a lot to Beamer. That was not always the perception with Beamer’s predecessor, despite the best efforts to get the fans onside.

This connection with the school is probably a key reason why so many of Beamer’s former Gamecock players wanted him to get the job.