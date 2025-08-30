Larry Brown Sports

Tarleton State repeatedly mocked Army during upset victory

Tarleton State stunned Army on Friday night at Michie Stadium in West Point, taking down the Black Night, 30-27, in double overtime.

For the Texans, it was their second-ever victory against an FBS team.

“Our guys played their hearts out,” head coach Todd Whitten said, via the school’s website. “I don’t have the words to tell you how proud I am of these guys. They are just outstanding. Our coaches had a great game plan. It’s a great win for our program.

“We have not played very well against teams (in FBS) the last few years, and (Army) has a good team. They were 12-2 a year ago. This is an outstanding day for our football program, our university, and everyone involved.”

With momentum on their side throughout the game, Tarleton State players grew increasingly confident, and even a little cocky.

At multiple points in the second half and into overtime, Texans defenders would break out the “Army crawl” as a celebration after making a big play.

Some may view the celebration as disrespectful to the troops, but that’s the cost of doing business in college football. If Army was unhappy with the celebration, they should have prevented Tarleton State from having a reason to celebrate.

For Army, who went 12-2 last season, things are off to an ugly and humbling start in 2025.

