Texas A&M took action against state trooper who confronted South Carolina players

Texas A&M took immediate action after South Carolina players had an unsavory encounter with a state trooper during Saturday’s game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

The incident happened after Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor scored a touchdown in the final minute of the first half to give his team a 27-3 lead. The South Carolina junior was seen hobbling into the tunnel with an apparent injury moments after completing the 80-yard score.

As Harbor and his teammates walked back onto the field, the South Carolina players bumped into a state trooper working the game. The officer took exception to the bump and pointed angrily at Harbor, whose teammates pulled him away from the state trooper to avoid escalating the situation.

According to ESPN’s Dave Wilson, the state trooper was “relieved of his game-day duties” upon initial investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). The Texas DPS released a statement following the game and said it would look further into the matter.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is aware of the incident that occurred today during the Texas A&M football game,” the DPS wrote. “The DPS Trooper involved was sent home from the game. Our Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. No additional information will be released at this time.”

The state trooper drew significant negative attention online, with big names such as LeBron James crucifying him for such hostile behavior.

No. 3 Texas A&M trailed 30-3 at halftime and looked like its undefeated run was about to end. But the Aggies outscored the Gamecocks 28-0 in the second half to pull off a stunning 31-30 comeback victory.