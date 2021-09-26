 Skip to main content
Video: Arkansas RB absolutely destroyed defender with massive block

September 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dominique Johnson block Micheal Clemson

Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson absolutely obliterated a Texas A&M defensive lineman with a block on Saturday.

Arkansas delivered one of the biggest wins on Saturday, defeating the Aggies 20-10 to remain unbeaten. They also brought the pain to A&M.

Johnson destroyed Micheal Clemons with a block that sent the 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman to the turf.

Johnson was flagged for an illegal blindside block despite hitting Clemons in his front. Even if he was penalized, he left a mark with that hit.

That was savage. I could watch it on a loop all day.

A&M is now 3-1 following the loss, while the Hogs stand to move up in the rankings.

