AJ Brown goes viral for his comment on Travis Kelce incident

If you thought Travis Kelce went overboard on his head coach during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, you’re not alone.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown went viral for the post he made about the situation on social media.

Brown wrote on X that “If that was me I would’ve been kicked out the league.”

Though Brown was painting himself as a victim in the situation, it’s hard to feel like the incident wasn’t just glossed over by CBS.

Kelce accosted Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines after the Chiefs lost a fumble in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. Kelce was ticked off that he had been taken out of the game for the play and shoved Reid. He yelled at his head coach for taking him out of the game.

That type of behavior would often get a player benched and fined by the team for poor conduct.

Brown was part of a sideline incident in an Eagles game against the Seahawks in December. He had been pushed and then shoved the Seattle staff member in response. Brown also made headlines for his heated talk with Jalen Hurts on the sideline in September.

If Brown wants to make an argument that his incidents were played up while the Kelce incident was glossed over, that argument might be accurate. But it doesn’t mean that either he or Kelce handled things well.