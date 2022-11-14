Baker Mayfield has his role with Panthers change again

Baker Mayfield has not started for the Carolina Panthers since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 5, but the quarterback is getting his old job back.

Panthers head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that Mayfield will start in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. PJ Walker has a high-ankle sprain, which will result in him being sidelined for at least one game.

Sam Darnold has also returned from injury and will serve as Mayfield’s backup on Sunday. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was told the Panthers want to get a look at Darnold in offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo’s system at some point, though that may not be against Baltimore.

I’m told Carolina does have some interest in seeing Sam Darnold in action at some point, too. Panthers haven’t seen him run Ben McAdoo’s offense in a regular season game. That will have to wait at least a week, with Baker Mayfield getting the start. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 14, 2022

Mayfield did not play well through the first several games of the season, which is why he remained on the bench even after recovering from his ankle injury. He has thrown for 1,117 yards, 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions on the year. The Panthers are coming off a 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, so Mayfield likely would have remained on the bench if Walker did not hurt his ankle.

To his credit, Mayfield has done his best to be a supportive teammate under difficult circumstances. He was so excited for his teammates after Thursday’s win that he nearly put himself in concussion protocol.