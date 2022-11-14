 Skip to main content
Monday, November 14, 2022

Baker Mayfield has his role with Panthers change again

November 14, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Baker Mayfield warming up

Aug 26, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield has not started for the Carolina Panthers since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 5, but the quarterback is getting his old job back.

Panthers head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that Mayfield will start in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. PJ Walker has a high-ankle sprain, which will result in him being sidelined for at least one game.

Sam Darnold has also returned from injury and will serve as Mayfield’s backup on Sunday. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was told the Panthers want to get a look at Darnold in offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo’s system at some point, though that may not be against Baltimore.

Mayfield did not play well through the first several games of the season, which is why he remained on the bench even after recovering from his ankle injury. He has thrown for 1,117 yards, 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions on the year. The Panthers are coming off a 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, so Mayfield likely would have remained on the bench if Walker did not hurt his ankle.

To his credit, Mayfield has done his best to be a supportive teammate under difficult circumstances. He was so excited for his teammates after Thursday’s win that he nearly put himself in concussion protocol.

Baker MayfieldCarolina Panthers
