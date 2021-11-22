Baker Mayfield takes swipe at Browns fans

Cleveland Browns fans have not been overly thrilled with Baker Mayfield this season, and it sounds like the feeling is mutual.

Mayfield heard some boos from the home fans during Sunday’s 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions. While the Browns managed to get the best of their winless opponent, Mayfield had one of the worst games of his career. The quarterback was asked on Monday about some of the fans turning on him, and he responded with a shot at some members of the Dawg Pound.

“Those are probably the same fans that won’t be quiet while we’re on offense and trying to operate, so don’t really care,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Browns fans are some of the most passionate in the NFL. You can understand why they were annoyed at times on Sunday, as their team managed just 13 points against the worst team in football. They were blown out 45-7 by the New England Patriots the week before.

Mayfield didn’t acknowledge any teammates, opponents or fans on his way to the locker room after Sunday’s game. He told reporters on Monday that he was “just frustrated.”

#Browns Baker Mayfield on not talking after the game pic.twitter.com/ioYrlKrYyg — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 22, 2021

Mayfield completed 15 of 29 passes for 176 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions against the Lions. He has been playing through a shoulder injury and other ailments, so perhaps he expects more benefit of the doubt from Browns fans. Mayfield’s wife appeared to take a swipe at some other Browns players on social media Sunday, though she insists that was a misunderstanding.

Photo: Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports