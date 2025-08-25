Bengals reportedly making new attempt to sign Trey Hendrickson

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly making one more attempt to settle Trey Hendrickson’s contract situation before the start of the new season.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reported that Hendrickson and the Bengals have re-engaged in contract talks, with a source adding there is “cautious optimism” between the two sides. Hendrickson and the Bengals are reportedly considering “unique” ways to get a deal done.

Sources: The #Bengals have re-started talks with All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson on a new deal for 2025.



My understanding is the two sides have been exploring a more “unique” avenue to get something done. Giving Hendrickson more money this season while still letting his contract… pic.twitter.com/C4JyBUGWz2 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 25, 2025

With Week 1 less than two weeks away, this is likely the Bengals’ last chance to get something done with Hendrickson before his contract dispute drags on into the regular season. It comes one week after the Bengals appeared to have given up on reaching an agreement and were willing to consider trade offers, but the asking price was high.

Hendrickson has wanted a new contract all offseason, and has been publicly critical of how the Bengals have conducted negotiations. He has demanded a trade, though one could argue that is more of a negotiating tactic than anything else.

Hendrickson was a First-team All-Pro last season and finished second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting. He has 35 sacks over the past two seasons, which was the most in the NFL during that span. Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks each season.