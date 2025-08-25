Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Bengals reportedly making new attempt to sign Trey Hendrickson

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Trey Hendrickson looks on
Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly making one more attempt to settle Trey Hendrickson’s contract situation before the start of the new season.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reported that Hendrickson and the Bengals have re-engaged in contract talks, with a source adding there is “cautious optimism” between the two sides. Hendrickson and the Bengals are reportedly considering “unique” ways to get a deal done.

With Week 1 less than two weeks away, this is likely the Bengals’ last chance to get something done with Hendrickson before his contract dispute drags on into the regular season. It comes one week after the Bengals appeared to have given up on reaching an agreement and were willing to consider trade offers, but the asking price was high.

Hendrickson has wanted a new contract all offseason, and has been publicly critical of how the Bengals have conducted negotiations. He has demanded a trade, though one could argue that is more of a negotiating tactic than anything else.

Hendrickson was a First-team All-Pro last season and finished second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting. He has 35 sacks over the past two seasons, which was the most in the NFL during that span. Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks each season.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!