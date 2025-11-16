Report reveals truth behind Giants’ rumored interest in Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick has made it clear that he is not interested in coaching for the New York Giants. That disinterest was reportedly mutual.

Belichick was one of the biggest names linked to the Giants after the team fired head coach Brian Daboll earlier this week. The North Carolina head coach made it clear in a statement posted Friday that he had no intention of entertaining the Giants’ vacancy, or any other NFL vacancy for that matter.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported Saturday that the Giants had already come up with a shortlist of candidates before the team decided to fire Daboll. Russini added that Belichick “was never on” said list and that New York was not interested in him “well before his statement” that claimed he did not want to return to the NFL. Per the report, neither side ever reached out to the other about the vacancy.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen is reportedly leading the search for the team’s next head coach. The New York executive’s five-year contract with the team is set to expire after the 2026 season. While the Giants parted ways with Daboll, Schoen is believed to be “safe” based on his relationship with the Giants’ ownership group.

It’s possible the Giants wanted to save face by floating the idea that they never had interest in Belichick in the first place. But it seems more plausible at this point that Big Blue truly never wanted the eight-time Super Bowl winner.

Belichick has had a disastrous first season at North Carolina. On top of the on-field issues, Belichick would also bring some significant off-field baggage. Such a combination would understandably be an instant turn-off for most teams.