Bill Belichick fires stern message on speculation he could return to NFL

Bill Belichick does not want to leave any room for doubt about his interest in returning to the NFL.

The North Carolina head coach was among those linked to the New York Giants after the team removed Brian Daboll from his post on Monday. Belichick nudged such speculation to the side when he was asked about the possibility earlier this week.

Belichick did not leave any room for doubt on Friday when he and the Tar Heels released a joint statement asserting that the veteran playcaller “will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies.

“I have great respect and genuinely care for the New York Giants organization and both the Mara and Tisch families,” Belichick wrote in a post on Instagram. “The New York Giants played an important role in my life and in my coaching journey. It was a privilege for me to work for the Mara family and be a member of Coach Parcells’ staff for over a decade. However, despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies.

“Since arriving in Chapel Hill, my commitment to the UNC Football program has not wavered. We have tremendous support from the university, our alumni, and the entire Carolina community. My focus remains solely on continuing to improve this team, develop our players, and build a program that makes Tar Heel fans proud. … We’re on to Wake Forest.”

Belichick is far from the only high-profile college football head coach to be linked to the Giants’ vacancy. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been tied to the gig as well.

With Belichick and Kiffin seeming to be unlikely options, at least one other big-name coach is reportedly interested in the job.