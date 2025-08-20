Fans all said the same thing about Bills star’s gross moment on ‘Hard Knocks’

Buffalo Bills rookie Maxwell Hairston recently got a gross “Welcome to the NFL” moment on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” courtesy of Tre’Davious White.

The Bills are the subject of the training camp edition of this season’s “Hard Knocks” series. A moment from the show featuring Hairston and White has been making the rounds for being borderline vomit-inducing.

Hairston, a first-round cornerback out of Kentucky, was soaking up some wisdom from his All-Pro mentor after an intense day of practice. Hairston was in street clothes due to a lingering knee injury he suffered early in training camp.

Veteran wisdom wasn’t the only thing that was being soaked up that day. In the clip, White took off his socks and squeezed all the sweat out of them. The pair of socks had enough liquid extracted from them to fill a coffee mug.

Tre'Davious White sweats… A LOT. 😅🤢



New episode of #HardKnocks: Training Camp with the @BuffaloBills airs tonight at 9pm ET on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/JSRxuJKAFt — NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2025

White was talking about how he hates how his body is “like this.” Hairston thought White was referencing how his body has been banged up from his eight years in the NFL. However, White was referring to the sweat glands in his feet working overtime. Hairston looked bewildered when he saw the sweat drip out of the socks and understood what White had meant.

Instead of being grossed out, some Bills fans were encouraged by the moment. They saw it as their All-Pro cornerback putting in a hard day’s work and showing a rookie what it takes to make it in the NFL.

Sweat don't lie, man's puttin' in that work 🥵 — Doc 🥕 (@DeSciJeremy) August 19, 2025

Hard work does that — Huba (@Huba2222) August 19, 2025

Haha, that's how you know he's givin' it his all! 💪🇧🇷 — Fran 🛩️ (@heyheyfranciele) August 19, 2025

Soak it all in, rook.