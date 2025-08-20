Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans all said the same thing about Bills star’s gross moment on ‘Hard Knocks’

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Bills' Tre'Davious White squeezing sweat out of his socks in front of Maxwell Hairston during an episode of "Hard Knocks"

Buffalo Bills rookie Maxwell Hairston recently got a gross “Welcome to the NFL” moment on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” courtesy of Tre’Davious White.

The Bills are the subject of the training camp edition of this season’s “Hard Knocks” series. A moment from the show featuring Hairston and White has been making the rounds for being borderline vomit-inducing.

Hairston, a first-round cornerback out of Kentucky, was soaking up some wisdom from his All-Pro mentor after an intense day of practice. Hairston was in street clothes due to a lingering knee injury he suffered early in training camp.

Veteran wisdom wasn’t the only thing that was being soaked up that day. In the clip, White took off his socks and squeezed all the sweat out of them. The pair of socks had enough liquid extracted from them to fill a coffee mug.

White was talking about how he hates how his body is “like this.” Hairston thought White was referencing how his body has been banged up from his eight years in the NFL. However, White was referring to the sweat glands in his feet working overtime. Hairston looked bewildered when he saw the sweat drip out of the socks and understood what White had meant.

Instead of being grossed out, some Bills fans were encouraged by the moment. They saw it as their All-Pro cornerback putting in a hard day’s work and showing a rookie what it takes to make it in the NFL.

Soak it all in, rook.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!