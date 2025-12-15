Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell was not happy with JJ McCarthy

JJ McCarthy’s “Griddy” dance may have been popular with some fans, but it clearly did not go over well with his coach.

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell had some harsh words for McCarthy after his team’s 34-26 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. The coach made it clear that he could have done without the celebration his quarterback let loose as McCarthy made his way into the end zone (video here).

“The finish, I would not classify as special,” O’Connell said, via Devon Henderson of The Athletic. “It was entertaining. I guess we are in the entertainment business, but I would’ve preferred him to show that 40 time that he likes to talk about, having never run a 40 coming out (of college), which was unique, to say the least. But as a guy who once ran a fast 40 and couldn’t throw it very well, I can probably understand why quarterbacks are choosing to do that these days.”

McCarthy’s dance did not cost the Vikings points, nor did it come particularly close to doing so. O’Connell clearly does not want it to become a habit, though.

It was not that long ago that O’Connell was openly questioning if he was handling McCarthy the right way. He would probably rather be criticizing his quarterback for this as opposed to McCarthy’s actual performance.