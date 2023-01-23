Broncos reportedly avoiding 1 big mistake from previous coaching search

The Denver Broncos clearly hired the wrong head coach last year, and they are making a change to their coaching search this time around to try to ensure that does not happen again.

Some within the Denver organization feel that they rushed into hiring Nathaniel Hackett last season, even canceling some second interviews with coaching candidates in doing so, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN. Accordingly, the Broncos intend to conduct two interviews with every candidate this cycle.

There has been a feeling in building they got leveraged some last year w/Hackett's interview w/Jacksonville looming and a part of why he was signed and 2nd interviews w/others cancelled… They started this w/intent of full round of 2nd interviews this time. — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) January 23, 2023

The Broncos are hardly the only team that did not bother finishing their interview slate once they thought they found their guy. In Hackett’s case, it just turned out to be the wrong guy. We’ll never know if a second round of interviews would have led to a different hire, but the organization clearly thinks it did not help their process.

The Broncos are onto their second round of interviews, though it does appear that one candidate interests them more than others at this stage.