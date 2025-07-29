Browns lose starting CB to serious Achilles injury

The Cleveland Browns suffered an injury blow on Tuesday at training camp.

Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. had to be taken off the practice field at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea on a cart after going down with a non-contact injury during 7-on-7 drills.

#Browns Martin Emerson Jr. is being carted off with a left leg injury during 7-on-7 drills.



video: @LeahDohertyTV pic.twitter.com/X4iO7281rb — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) July 29, 2025

Emerson is set to undergo testing on his leg, but NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo said the injury is believed to be a “significant tear.” Garafolo also said that the Browns’ trainers gave team owner Jimmy Haslam an update that the owner didn’t seem to like.

Emerson with a towel over his head and very emotional as he was driven off. Athletic trainers gave owner Jimmy Haslam an update he didn’t seem to like. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 29, 2025

Emerson was a third-round pick by the Browns out of Mississippi State in 2022. He only started six games as a rookie, but he has been a starter the last two seasons. He started 15 of 17 games last season and had 80 tackles. He had 59 tackles and 4 interceptions in 2023.

Emerson was set to make $3.6 million this season and become a free agent after the year. The 24-year-old had been dealing with a calf injury during offseason team activities (OTAs), which may have been a factor in his latest injury.