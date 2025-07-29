Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Browns lose starting CB to serious Achilles injury

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
A Cleveland Browns helmet on the grass
Dec. 18, 2011; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Cleveland Browns helmet sitting on the field against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 20-17 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns suffered an injury blow on Tuesday at training camp.

Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. had to be taken off the practice field at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea on a cart after going down with a non-contact injury during 7-on-7 drills.

Emerson is set to undergo testing on his leg, but NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo said the injury is believed to be a “significant tear.” Garafolo also said that the Browns’ trainers gave team owner Jimmy Haslam an update that the owner didn’t seem to like.

Emerson was a third-round pick by the Browns out of Mississippi State in 2022. He only started six games as a rookie, but he has been a starter the last two seasons. He started 15 of 17 games last season and had 80 tackles. He had 59 tackles and 4 interceptions in 2023.

Emerson was set to make $3.6 million this season and become a free agent after the year. The 24-year-old had been dealing with a calf injury during offseason team activities (OTAs), which may have been a factor in his latest injury.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!