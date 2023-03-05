Bucs could replace Tom Brady with former No. 1 overall pick?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to bring in a veteran quarterback this offseason to compete for their starting job, and a former top overall pick could be one option.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the two teams that have come up most often as potential suitors for Baker Mayfield are the Bucs and San Francisco 49ers.

Drew Lock, who spent last season as a backup with the Seattle Seahawks, is another veteran option the Buccaneers have reportedly considered adding.

Mayfield never lived up to expectations after the Cleveland Browns drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers last offseason for a conditional fourth-round draft pick, and that move did not pan out, either. Mayfield started six games in Carolina and had just 6 touchdowns compared to 6 interceptions. He lost his job to injury and poor performance before being waived and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield looked a lot better in his brief time with the Rams. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 14 after leading L.A. to an incredible comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

It is possible that the 27-year-old Mayfield earned himself one last shot at a starting job after the way he played with the Rams. The former Oklahoma star has been linked to at least one other team that has a glaring QB need.