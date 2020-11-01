Report: Cam Newton’s starting job with Patriots not safe

Cam Newton was benched after an abysmal first half in the New England Patriots’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, and it is not out of the question that it will happen again on Sunday.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that the Patriots could bench Newton during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills if he continues with his recent trend of making mistakes. While Newton isn’t exactly down to his final strike, Glazer says the Patriots are “concerned about the number of errors he has had the last two weeks.”

How long will the Patriots stick with Cam Newton? Reasons for Dolphins making the switch to Tua? And latest on AB to the Bucs.@JayGlazer breaks it all down: pic.twitter.com/N4uRXwjSj3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2020

“They understand because of COVID and he’s been out, they get it,” Glazer said. “But he needs to pull it together much faster if he wants to stay in there.”

The weather in Buffalo is going to be windy and rainy, and New England is without Julian Edelman this week because of a knee injury. That will make it even tougher on Newton, but he has played so poorly over the past two games that people are wondering if his shoulder could be injured.

Newton hasn’t had much to work with in terms of offensive weapons this season. Bill Belichick knows that, and the coach alluded to it when explaining why Newton has remained New England’s starter. That doesn’t mean Newton’s job is totally secure.