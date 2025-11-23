Patriots star taunted Cam Newton in pregame move

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a pointed pregame message for Cam Newton on Sunday.

Diggs and quarterback Drake Maye were warming up prior to Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Oh. At one point, Diggs interrupted his pregame handshake with Maye to do Newton’s signature Superman celebration.

Maye, for his part, was amused, but declined to join in.

Maye and Diggs working out their handshake 🤝



NEvsCIN — 1pm ET on CBS/Paramount+

Newton has been consistently critical of Maye and the Patriots, and has even suggested their success this season is something of a fluke due to a favorable schedule. Maye has more or less dismissed all those comments, but his teammates certainly heard them and felt pretty defensive about them.

Maye certainly does not have a lot of reason to sweat Newton’s remarks. He came into Sunday’s game with 2,836 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 71.9 percent of his passes. Regardless of who he is playing against, he has been performing at a very high level all season, even if he does not intend to rub it in.