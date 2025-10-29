Cam Skattebo’s injury was even worse than initially believed

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo suffered a season-ending injury during his team’s Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and it turns out the damage to his leg was even more severe than it looked.

Skattebo was injured when he was tackled while trying to catch a pass from Jaxson Dart midway through the second quarter of the Giants’ 38-20 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Eagles linebacker Zack Baun broke up a pass that was intended for Skattebo and dragged the rookie to the ground in the process.

Skattebo’s legs bent awkwardly underneath him, and his right ankle was facing in the wrong direction. The Giants quickly ruled Skattebo out with a dislocated ankle.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Skattebo also fractured a bone in his leg and ruptured a ligament. Fortunately, the severity of the injury has not complicated Skattebo’s rehab. The former Arizona State star is expected to be recovered in time for offseason workouts next year.

Cam Skattebo’s injury has roughly 6 month recovery, which means even at the very latest benchmark, he should be ready to roll for OTAs and minicamp. A horrific looking injury, but not a complicated rehab. https://t.co/VxGbPfBNPi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2025

Skattebo had established himself as a huge part of the Giants’ offense prior to the injury. His rookie season ends with 410 rushing yards, 207 receiving yards and 6 total touchdowns, and that is with only getting 4 touches in Week 1.

As expected, Skattebo did not sulk about his devastating injury. Teammates said he had a very fitting reaction as he was carted off the field and taken to the hospital.