CeeDee Lamb sends message to Cowboys about his role

CeeDee Lamb has a tendency to let his frustration show when he is not utilized enough by the Dallas Cowboys, and the star wide receiver says the reason for that is very straightforward.

Lamb was asked by a reporter on Friday about his role in the Cowboys’ offense. He said he never wants to come across as “stingy” but believes Dallas drafted him in the first round a few years ago for a reason.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on wanting the ball more to help the team win: “I have to make it clear, I’m not stingy. I’m here to help. I don’t necessarily think you take anyone in the first round and not have them help the team. That’s point blank period. Just let me do what I can do… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 27, 2023

“I have to make it clear, I’m not stingy. I’m here to help,” Lamb said. “I don’t necessarily think you take anyone in the first round and not have them help the team. That’s point blank period. Just let me do what I can do to provide for this team. I know all my brothers in the locker room know I got their back. And I say that confidently.”

Lamb had a season-high 13 targets when the Cowboys beat the New York Jets 30-10 in Week 2. Dak Prescott looked Lamb’s way less often in the next three games, with the receiver’s targets decreasing to 7, then 6 and then 5. Lamb had just four receptions in each of those games. He was visibly dissatisfied on the sideline during Dallas’ Week 5 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which led to Prescott having to answer some questions from the media.

Though he later said he regretted the way he acted, the squeaky wheel approach seemed to work for Lamb. He caught 7 passes for 117 yards in a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers the following week. The Cowboys then had their bye last week.

Like many star wide receivers, Lamb wants the ball as much as possible. Anytime the Cowboys lose and he draws a handful of targets or less, Lamb is going to feel like he could have made a much bigger impact on the game. That is something Prescott and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy have to manage in order to keep their best receiver engaged.