Chad Johnson has funny response to Joe Burrow claim

Chad Johnson had a funny response on Twitter Wednesday to a claim by Joe Burrow.

Burrow joked on Wednesday that the reason his Bengals might not have been hit hard by COVID cases yet is because the Cincinnati nightlife scene is dead.

Johnson, 43, played for the Bengals from 2001-2010. The six-time Pro Bowler responded to Burrow over Twitter and pointed out that Cincinnati is full of ragers, like the Starbucks and McDonald’s.

Joe Burrow said there’s not much to do in Cincinnati, i beg to differ, there’s a Starbucks downtown, a McDonald’s in Covington & a O’ Charley’s in Tri-County which in fact has the best complimentary bread known to man… — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 23, 2021

Johnson’s love of McDonald’s is legendary, so you shouldn’t assume he was joking.

Now we’re awaiting Burrow’s response to Johnson. We know the two men have traded good zingers in the past.

