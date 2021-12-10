 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 9, 2021

Chase Claypool ridiculed on Twitter over major brainfart

December 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

Chase Claypool in Steelers gear

Chase Claypool committed a major brainfart at the end of the Steelers’ 36-28 to the Minnesota Vikings that cost his team. His mistake was so embarrassing that it led to all sorts of jokes on Twitter.

Claypool made a big catch on a 4th-and-1 with 36 seconds left in the game to give his Steelers a first down. But Pittsburgh did not have a timeout left, so there was urgency to get set up to spike the ball. Instead, Claypool celebrated his catch and took his sweet time getting up (video here).

That cost the Steelers several seconds when they couldn’t afford to waste any time.

The mistake was inexcusable, and led to all sorts of jokes on Twitter.

Claypool was also benched for a penalty he committed earlier in the game. He has been at odds with coach Mike Tomlin over a practice suggestion and is not doing himself any favors.

Claypool also gave a weak answer when talking about his celebration.

A player who has that much difficulty admitting when he was so obviously wrong will not easily change his behavior. Good luck, Tomlin, you’re going to need it.

Photo: Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus