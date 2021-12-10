Chase Claypool ridiculed on Twitter over major brainfart

Chase Claypool committed a major brainfart at the end of the Steelers’ 36-28 to the Minnesota Vikings that cost his team. His mistake was so embarrassing that it led to all sorts of jokes on Twitter.

Claypool made a big catch on a 4th-and-1 with 36 seconds left in the game to give his Steelers a first down. But Pittsburgh did not have a timeout left, so there was urgency to get set up to spike the ball. Instead, Claypool celebrated his catch and took his sweet time getting up (video here).

That cost the Steelers several seconds when they couldn’t afford to waste any time.

The mistake was inexcusable, and led to all sorts of jokes on Twitter.

Chase Claypool when his team is trying to spike the ball pic.twitter.com/pVukC3QjYp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 10, 2021

Chase Claypool celebrating a 9 yard catch with 36 seconds on the clock pic.twitter.com/opJvLSdTLx — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 10, 2021

Chase Claypool during the 2 minute drill with the clock running. pic.twitter.com/t6LZonvOGw — 🌍🇨🇲 (@HoustonSprtsGod) December 10, 2021

*Steelers need a desperate spike on the final drive of the game* Chase Claypool after catching a 5 yard slant in bounds: pic.twitter.com/5ZeLCTGrX2 — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) December 10, 2021

Chase Claypool when his team only has 30 secs left on the clock pic.twitter.com/75jdtyT1sl — Depressed Steelers Fan (@Notdojaaa) December 10, 2021

*Steelers first down, need to spike it* Chase Claypool: pic.twitter.com/5yUSdoYneQ — Zeke (@FatBoySeasonInc) December 10, 2021

The Steelers: Pick up a crucial first down with less than a minute left, no timeouts and the clock running Chase Claypool: pic.twitter.com/FgaeVvqr1J — 𝗗𝗝 ✞ (@EvansWRLD) December 10, 2021

Claypool was also benched for a penalty he committed earlier in the game. He has been at odds with coach Mike Tomlin over a practice suggestion and is not doing himself any favors.

Claypool also gave a weak answer when talking about his celebration.

I just asked Chase Claypool about that ill-advised first-down pose on the final drive: pic.twitter.com/eRnoVKaP9O — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) December 10, 2021

A player who has that much difficulty admitting when he was so obviously wrong will not easily change his behavior. Good luck, Tomlin, you’re going to need it.

Photo: Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports