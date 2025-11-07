Colts owner had bold quote about trading for Sauce Gardner

Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon was full speed ahead on the team’s proposed trade for Sauce Gardner before it was officially completed.

The Colts acquired Gardner from the New York Jets on Tuesday in exchange for two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Irsay-Gordon was in consultation with Colts GM Chris Ballard as the move was being considered, and essentially gave the GM the go-ahead to make the deal by making a bold statement about the future.

“Do you want to Band-Aid it or fix it for the long term?” Irsay-Gordon asked Ballard, via Albert Breer of The MMQB.

The Colts had lost cornerback Charvarius Ward to a concussion prior to their Week 6 game, so they could have theoretically gone for a short-term fix at the cornerback position. Instead, the team took a big swing and got Gardner, who has at times been one of the game’s best at the position.

Irsay-Gordon is in her first year of ownership after her father Jim died in May. She has shown herself to be a hands-on figure, and is clearly willing to be aggressive if it makes her team better.

The Colts are 7-2, and that was before acquiring Gardner at the trade deadline. They appear to be rounding into a serious contender in the AFC at this stage of the season.