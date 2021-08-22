Colts get encouraging news on Carson Wentz injury

The Indianapolis Colts might have quarterback Carson Wentz back soon after all.

Colts coach Frank Reich said Sunday that Wentz and offensive lineman Quenton Nelson are both set to begin limited practice this week as they work their way back from foot injuries.

Frank Reich says at his presser Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson will start practicing on a limited basis tomorrow. A great sign for Indy. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 22, 2021

This doesn’t necessarily mean Wentz and Nelson are on the verge of returning, but it’s indisputably good news for the Colts. There was an initial fear that Wentz might be out through October after he underwent foot surgery at the start of August. However, there seems to be growing optimism that he could be ready at or near the start of the regular season, which would be at the lower end of his initial timeline. This news seems to back that up further.

Wentz threw for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. The Colts traded for the 28-year-old in the offseason with the hope that a change of scenery and a reunion with Reich would help revive his career.