Bears’ D’Andre Swift clears Chiefs defender with sick hurdle move

Nobody sent D’Andre Swift the memo to take it easy during the preseason.

The Chicago Bears running back was in his bag on Friday during his team’s preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Bears trailed 10-0 halfway through the first quarter and desperately needed a jolt.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams went to Swift on a checkdown with Chicago facing 2nd-and-7 at their own 29. The Pro Bowl running back had a lot of space between him and oncoming defensive back Chamarri Conner. Swift used that runway to take flight.

Swift hurdled Conner for six yards, just one shy of a first down. The Bears star would have gotten the first down and more had the leap not thrown him off balance.

Here’s a better angle to appreciate Swift’s hurdle move in all its glory. It’s no Saquon Barkley reverse hurdle, but it was pretty sweet all the same.

D'Andre Swift cleared him on the hurdle 😱



The Bears later got the first down, but were unable to score on the drive.

Swift signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Bears before the start of last season. He quickly became Chicago’s top running back, tallying 959 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns on 253 carries.