Daniel Kilgore cleared for Super Bowl after close contact with barber

After COVID-19 concerns arose earlier in the week, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the clear ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore was cleared for the Super Bowl on Saturday after spending the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

#Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore was cleared for Super Bowl LV, source said, after spending the week on the COVID-19 reserve list because of a high-risk close contact with a barber. He tested negative all week and is good to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2021

The Chiefs’ other close contact, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, was cleared on Friday. That means both teams appear to have avoided COVID issues during Super Bowl week.

The circumstances of Kilgore’s close contact were quite unusual. Fortunately, the center had a sense of humor about it all, and won’t actually miss the game as a result.