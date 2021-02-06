 Skip to main content
Daniel Kilgore cleared for Super Bowl after close contact with barber

February 6, 2021
by Grey Papke

After COVID-19 concerns arose earlier in the week, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the clear ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore was cleared for the Super Bowl on Saturday after spending the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs’ other close contact, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, was cleared on Friday. That means both teams appear to have avoided COVID issues during Super Bowl week.

The circumstances of Kilgore’s close contact were quite unusual. Fortunately, the center had a sense of humor about it all, and won’t actually miss the game as a result.

