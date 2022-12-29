49ers get encouraging sign from Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers are focused on getting ready for the playoffs in their final two regular season games, and one sign they are getting should generate a lot of optimism.

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice Thursday less than three weeks after suffering an MCL injury and a high-ankle sprain. Samuel could be seen dancing a bit during practice, suggesting he is on course to return by the start of the postseason.

#49ers Deebo Samuel indeed practicing — dance moves and later routes. Does not mean he plays Sunday at #Raiders but great sign for playoffs pic.twitter.com/XauKLOPCUf — Cam Inman (@CamInman) December 29, 2022

Samuel’s injury initially looked like it could be quite serious. The 49ers surprised many by suggesting they expected him back before the end of the regular season, but this makes Week 18 look like a legitimate possibility. If not then, the start of the playoffs seems like a safe bet.

Samuel has been plagued by a few injuries during the season. That has limited him to five total touchdowns and 840 yards from scrimmage in 12 games.