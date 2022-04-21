Deebo Samuel tweets and deletes response to trade reports

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Wednesday offered something of a response to the trade speculation surrounding him.

Samuel tweeted a comment about the various trade reports before deleting it moments later. The tweet was archived by many, with Samuel saying only he, the 49ers, and his agent know what is really going on behind the scenes.

Deebo Samuel sets the record straight pic.twitter.com/k1ltJBOm4b — PFF (@PFF) April 20, 2022

Depending on your perspective, this could either come off as Samuel disputing reports that he has asked for a trade or doubling down on his stance. There does not appear to be much doubt, at least within the media, that the former has happened. In that case, Samuel may be disputing some other details that have emerged.

We don’t know what Samuel was trying to accomplish by tweeting anything right now. In the end, it is only going to increase speculation, and deleting it will not make a difference either.