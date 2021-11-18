DK Metcalf makes honest admission about recent outbursts

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf admitted he has to clean up his act in light of some recent on-field outbursts.

Metcalf was ejected in the final minutes of Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers after an altercation with two defenders. Though the game was over, it didn’t reflect well on Metcalf, who has received seven penalties this season.

On Thursday, Metcalf said coach Pete Carroll had spoken to him on the flight back from Green Bay, and acknowledged he needed to sort out his conduct.

“I’ve got to grow up,” Metcalf said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I’m a passionate player and I’m never going to back down from anything. (Carroll) understands that. But at the same time, I’m starting to become a leader on this team. I have to grow up and continue to get better.

“I know that I’m still a work in progress. I don’t like to use my age as an excuse, but sometimes I forget that I’m 23 years old. I have to continue to grow each day and the mistakes are going to get fixed.”

It’s a good sign that Metcalf can recognize this and say so publicly. The trick now will be putting it into practice. That will be especially difficult if the Seahawks keep struggling based on his explanation for Sunday’s ejection.

Metcalf is having another fine season for the Seahawks. He’s on pace to set a new career-high in touchdown receptions, having tallied eight in nine games.