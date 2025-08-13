Dolphins got embarrassed in ‘lopsided’ joint practice

It is hard to draw any meaningful conclusions from training camp practices, even the joint scrimmages staged between two opposing teams. Despite that, the reports out of Wednesday’s joint practice between the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions suggested one of the two teams could be in for a long season.

Reporters who attended the joint practice at the Lions’ headquarters in Allen Park, Mi. on Wednesday came away unanimous in their opinion that the Dolphins were blown off the field. Two media members even said it was the most “lopsided” joint practice they had ever seen.

Lions just out-everything’d the Dolphins for 2 hours out here.



As lopsided a joint NFL practice as I’ve ever seen. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) August 13, 2025

That was the most lopsided joint practice I’ve ever seen. Lions dominated both sides. — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) August 13, 2025

Either the Dolphins are really bad, or the Lions are just a juggernaut. Not a great day for Miami. — Mike Payton (@AtoZ_Payton) August 13, 2025

Dolphins offense just ran 16 or so plays in the red zone vs. the Lions and didn’t score until the final play (between the second units). Miami’s first-team offense didn’t score in the 7-8 plays vs. Detroit’s first-team defense. It was ugly.



Lions’ D is having a day. — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) August 13, 2025

The Lions’ official X account even managed to get a full minute’s worth of highlights of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown torching Miami’s secondary.

Making matters worse for Miami is the fact that they had some reason to be motivated coming into the practice. Lions linebacker Grant Stuard questioned the Dolphins’ practice methods based on his past experience scrimmaging against them with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

🗣️ Detroit Lions LB Grant Stuard on joint practices with the Miami Dolphins: “I don’t know if they’re ready, I’m gonna keep it a stack… joint practiced against that team twice when I was in Tampa. I don’t know if they practice how we practice.” (@DetroitPodcast) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/x8xpxZIaXR — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) August 12, 2025

It should be noted that wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle did not participate in the practice, so the Dolphins were not at full strength. It is entirely possible that Miami just had a bad day, but when veteran NFL reporters are this unanimous in sharing how lopsided the performances were, it is hard to ignore.

The vibes out of Dolphins camp have definitely been poor so far. There are questions about QB Tua Tagovailoa’s relationship with Hill, and coach Mike McDaniel’s sense of humor has been a little bit dark at times. One bad joint practice certainly does not dictate how their season will go, but the early word is not encouraging.