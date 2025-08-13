Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins got embarrassed in ‘lopsided’ joint practice

A Miami Dolphins helmet on the grass
Aug 22, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; A Miami Dolphins helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

It is hard to draw any meaningful conclusions from training camp practices, even the joint scrimmages staged between two opposing teams. Despite that, the reports out of Wednesday’s joint practice between the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions suggested one of the two teams could be in for a long season.

Reporters who attended the joint practice at the Lions’ headquarters in Allen Park, Mi. on Wednesday came away unanimous in their opinion that the Dolphins were blown off the field. Two media members even said it was the most “lopsided” joint practice they had ever seen.

The Lions’ official X account even managed to get a full minute’s worth of highlights of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown torching Miami’s secondary.

Making matters worse for Miami is the fact that they had some reason to be motivated coming into the practice. Lions linebacker Grant Stuard questioned the Dolphins’ practice methods based on his past experience scrimmaging against them with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It should be noted that wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle did not participate in the practice, so the Dolphins were not at full strength. It is entirely possible that Miami just had a bad day, but when veteran NFL reporters are this unanimous in sharing how lopsided the performances were, it is hard to ignore.

The vibes out of Dolphins camp have definitely been poor so far. There are questions about QB Tua Tagovailoa’s relationship with Hill, and coach Mike McDaniel’s sense of humor has been a little bit dark at times. One bad joint practice certainly does not dictate how their season will go, but the early word is not encouraging.

