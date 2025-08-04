Everyone said the same thing about Mike McDaniel’s dark press conference joke

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made a surprisingly dark comment during his training camp press conference on Monday, and many people had the same reaction to the joke.

McDaniel had an interesting exchange with a reporter right as the coach took the podium. The reporter wished McDaniel a good morning, to which McDaniel responded that the reporter should “stand corrected” because it is a “great morning.”

McDaniel was then asked why it is such a great morning.

“Because we’re another day closer to death,” McDaniel deadpanned.

#Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on why it’s a great morning and not just a good morning:



“Because we’re another day closer to death.” pic.twitter.com/6bBjcgD61v — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 4, 2025

The room burst into laughter, which is obviously what McDaniel wanted. Fans were left wondering if McDaniel is officially at his wits’ end with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, however.

I think the Tyreek Hill situation is really starting to wear on Mike McDaniel…… LOL https://t.co/2SR2Dv4VB1 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 4, 2025

Tyreek has broken this man — FirstSportz NFL (@FirstSportz_NFL) August 4, 2025

If I had to coach Hill and not sure if my QB is going to finish the season I would say the same — Blaze on X News (BoXN) (@BlazeRN617) August 4, 2025

Hill has become a headache for McDaniel and the Dolphins since the end of last season. He first suggested he was going to ask for a trade following the team’s Week 18 loss to the New York Jets. Hill eventually apologized and said he is happy in Miami, but he had multiple social media posts during the offseason that breathed new life into the trade speculation.

Then on Friday, Hill was asked by a reporter if he knows how the Dolphins can resolve the short-yardage issues they have had. Hill said speedy running back De’Von Achane should be removed from the game on third down.

🎥 Tyreek Hill on how the Dolphins can solve their short yardage woes in the run game: "Take [Achane] out on 3rd-down. That's my honest opinion. If it's 3rd-and-short, he's not a power back… If I'm being honest, that's why you got Jaylen Wright." (@MiamiDolphins) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/mYxKPUkVHO — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) August 1, 2025

Many interpreted Hill’s remarks as criticism of McDaniel’s playcalling. McDaniel responded on Sunday and sarcastically called it “genius reporting by Tyreek.”

“I thought it was genius reporting from Tyreek, seeing that we had a short-yardage period that very day that you guys were in attendance for. His suggestion was, I guess, congruent with (running backs coach Eric) Studesville,” McDaniel said. “That’s exactly how we repped the backs in that short-yardage period that very day. We thought it was funny that he reported the news that wasn’t news on that practice day in that short-yardage period that you guys were all there for.”

Yikes: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel seems to have had enough of Tyreek Hill’s antics…😬 pic.twitter.com/CulfnCDYnA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 3, 2025

McDaniel’s joke on Monday was probably just that. If he were truly dreading the upcoming season, he would have parted ways with the Dolphins by now.

Still, there have been a lot of signs that prominent members of the Dolphins organization have grown frustrated with Hill. It would not be a stretch to assume McDaniel is one of them.