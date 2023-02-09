Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made

Jerry Jones made some comments about the Philadelphia Eagles recently that left most people scratching their heads, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was just as confused as the rest of us.

Jones said last week that he prefers to take a more long-term approach to success rather than “putting it all out there and paying for it later.” The strategy he was referring to is the one the Los Angeles Rams used to win a Super Bowl, which was ignoring draft picks and salary cap issues to focus only on immediate success. What was puzzling is that Jones said the Eagles did the same to reach the Super Bowl this season.

The Eagles may have traded a first-round pick to acquire AJ Brown last offseason, but they still have two first-round picks in the upcoming draft. They also have plenty of salary cap space thanks in part to their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, playing under a rookie contract.

Like many others, Lurie was surprised by his rival’s remarks. Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson told Rob Tornoe of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday that Lurie called him asking Johnson if he could make sense of what Jones said.

“I said, ‘I have no idea,'” Johnson said. “Philadelphia has a couple of first-round picks in the (upcoming) NFL draft. They’ve got extra picks down the road. They’ve got some very talented players. They’ve got some talented young players.”

Johnson said he believes the Eagles are positioned to be in contention for years to come. He also admitted that he was wrong a few months ago when he essentially called them pretenders.

Jones is undoubtedly jealous of the Eagles, who won a Super Bowl five years ago and now have a chance to capture another. He also recently compared the Cowboys’ championship drought to that of another team, so he seems to be grasping at straws.