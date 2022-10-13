Ex-Rams Super Bowl champion signing with Saints

After winning it all with the Los Angeles Rams, one player is moving elsewhere in the NFC.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that running back Jake Funk is signing with the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport notes that Funk, who just cleared waivers after being released by the Rams, chose the Saints over several other offers.

Funk, a seventh-round rookie last year, saw very limited usage as a runner for the Rams. He only had four rushing attempts in 2021 but was still part of the team that won Super Bowl LVI. Funk had also gotten work for the Rams as a kick returner and on other special teams snaps in the last two seasons.

It remains to be seen if Funk will get a shot on the Saints’ active roster as either a rusher or a special teams guy. But he becomes New Orleans’ latest notable practice squad signing after this player on the other side of the ball.