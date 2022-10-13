 Skip to main content
Ex-Rams Super Bowl champion signing with Saints

October 12, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Dennis Allen in a headset

Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen serves as head coach as Sean Payton has Covid-19 during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After winning it all with the Los Angeles Rams, one player is moving elsewhere in the NFC.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that running back Jake Funk is signing with the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport notes that Funk, who just cleared waivers after being released by the Rams, chose the Saints over several other offers.

Funk, a seventh-round rookie last year, saw very limited usage as a runner for the Rams. He only had four rushing attempts in 2021 but was still part of the team that won Super Bowl LVI. Funk had also gotten work for the Rams as a kick returner and on other special teams snaps in the last two seasons.

It remains to be seen if Funk will get a shot on the Saints’ active roster as either a rusher or a special teams guy. But he becomes New Orleans’ latest notable practice squad signing after this player on the other side of the ball.

Jake Funk, New Orleans Saints
