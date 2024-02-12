Fletcher Cox trolls Deebo Samuel after 49ers’ Super Bowl loss

The Philadelphia Eagles were not about to let Deebo Samuel get off lightly.

Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers lost an overtime heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII. Though the Niners led by double digits in the first half and even scored first in overtime, they gave up a game-winning 75-yard touchdown drive to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on the final possession of the overtime period to lose 25-22.

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox let Samuel hear it on social media after the game.

“keep the EAGLES OUT CHO MOUTH BOE,” Cox wrote on his Instagram Story, tagging Samuel and including several clown and laughing-face emojis.

“I still got something you ain’t got,” added Cox. “Ya!! I been holding this one in son!!!!! EAD.”

Cox is referencing the fact that he has won a Super Bowl (LII with the Eagles in the 2017 season) while Samuel is still ringless.

Samuel had been going back and forth with Cox and the Eagles in the media for several months now. The former All-Pro Samuel infamously said over the offseason that the Eagles would not have defeated the Niners in last year’s NFC Championship Game if Brock Purdy had not gotten injured. Samuel also targeted a few particular members of Philly’s defense and subsequently went at the Eagles again during Super Bowl media week.

It was not for a lack of trying on Samuel’s part. After being banged up for most of the year, he battled through a hamstring injury and finished with three receptions for 33 yards on Sunday (plus three rushes for eight yards). But with the 49ers failing to get the job done in the end, it was inevitable that they would face the ridicule of their NFC rival Eagles.