JK Dobbins sends message after being placed on IR

JK Dobbins shared a message on his social media profile Saturday after being placed on injured reserve.

Dobbins suffered a foot injury in his Denver Broncos’ 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 10. Dobbins’ foot was hurt on a tackle in the third quarter.

Dobbins did not practice for the Broncos this week, and there was talk that he could end up on injured reserve. That’s exactly what happened on Saturday, as Dobbins is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

“For those who will count me out again… Thank you. For those who are with me on this ride… stick with me! You will love what God has planned next,” Dobbins wrote on X.

Dobbins reportedly might have a chance to return if his 8-2 Broncos reach the Super Bowl in February.

Dobbins had 77 yards on 18 carries in the game. He finished with 772 yards and 4 touchdowns with a stellar average of 5.0 yards per carry.

Dobbins has overcome multiple injuries during his career. He suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and torn Achilles tendon in 2023, yet he still shines when he’s on the field.

Dobbins was on a 1-year deal with Denver for just over $2 million. This is his first season with the team after playing last season for the Chargers.