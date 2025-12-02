Giants GM Joe Schoen gets called out for his Jaxson Dart comments

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen made a rather bold claim about quarterback Jaxson Dart at a press conference Tuesday that nobody was actually buying.

Schoen addressed the perception that drafting Dart was primarily the decision of former coach Brian Daboll, who has since been fired. The GM argued that drafting Dart was an “organizational decision,” and credited his staff for identifying Dart as a worthwhile investment.

“Anytime you’re going to make a decision on a first-round quarterback, that’s going to be an organizational decision,” Schoen said. “Credit to my staff. They did a phenomenal job gathering information. … The research they did was spot on. If you’re going to make the decision to move back up into the first round to get a quarterback, all hands are on deck.”

the sheer audacity of Joe Schoen trying to take credit for drafting Jaxson Dart https://t.co/46t2Hkzwce pic.twitter.com/dhwbbToOUJ — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) December 2, 2025

In an all-access video posted previously by the team, however, Schoen could be seen telling Daboll to make the pick if Daboll firmly believed in Dart.

“Nobody’s going to remember a 3rd rd pick if YOU’RE right. You guys are convicted in him, You believe in him. We did the process. He checked all the boxes. Let’s roll the dice.”

To many, that video felt like an indication that the Dart pick was driven by Daboll, and that Schoen ultimately conceded to it instead of pushing the selection himself.

Many Giants fans are already frustrated that Schoen was retained when Daboll was not, considering they were brought in at the same time. If the perception is that Schoen is trying to take credit for a decision that he was not necessarily pushing, that will only make him less popular.

Dart has had an up-and-down rookie season, though there have been lingering concerns about his health. He has thrown for 1,556 yards with 11 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, even though the team is just 2-6 in his starts.