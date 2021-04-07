Josh Allen sums up his thoughts on the franchise tag

With Josh Allen heading into the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract, both he and the Buffalo Bills know it’s time to start thinking about an extension.

While Allen’s fifth-year option is certain to be picked up, there is still uncertainty about what will happen after that. The Bills have signaled that extension talks are planned, but we don’t yet know how closely aligned the quarterback’s demands are with what the Bills might be willing to pay. That means the franchise tag could be on the table after 2022.

In an appearance on The Ringer’s “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt,” Allen had a pretty amusing response when asked what he thought about the franchise tag: “ew.”

How does @JoshAllenQB feel about signing a long-term extension with the Buffalo Bills? He shares this and more on '#10Questions With @KyleBrandt': pic.twitter.com/6OxGA8tDWs — The Ringer (@ringer) April 7, 2021

That’s almost certainly how most quarterbacks feel about it too, but sometimes teams are left with no choice. That’s what happened to the Dallas Cowboys, but that worked out alright for Dak Prescott in the end. Still, it sounds like Allen wants to avoid that. Ultimately, it may come down to how willing he is to compromise.