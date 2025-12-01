Justin Jefferson pulls a curious move after career-worst game

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings have officially hit rock bottom.

The Vikings got trounced on Sunday by the Seattle Seahawks, losing at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. by a comical final score of 26-0. Notably, the Vikings star receiver Jefferson ended up submitting the worst game of his career.

Jefferson hauled in just two catches for a whopping total of four yards receiving. Those both represented the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jefferson’s lowest single-game totals over his entire professional career.

Justin Jefferson had 2 receptions for 4 yards todaypic.twitter.com/z5dJBkB85t — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 1, 2025

After the game, Jefferson pulled a curious move — he left the locker room without speaking to reporters. Alec Lewis of The Athletic noted that it was the first time that Jefferson had declined to speak with the media after a game since at least 2022.

It has been an immensely frustrating season for Jefferson and the now 4-8 Vikings. Jefferson currently sits at just 799 receiving yards and two touchdowns through 12 games as Minnesota’s quarterback play has been extremely shaky throughout the year.

JJ McCarthy and Carson Wentz have alternated both starts and injury absences this season, and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer’s first career start on Sunday against the Seahawks managed to be infinitely worse. Now it sounds like the ex-NFL receptions leader Jefferson is quickly losing patience with the state of affairs for the Vikings too.