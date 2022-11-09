Kliff Kingsbury has joking response to question about job pressure

Kliff Kingsbury is facing increasing pressure as the Arizona Cardinals continue to fall short of expectations. That does not seem to have caused the coach to lose his sense of humor, though.

Kingsbury was pressed on Wednesday about the pressures of coaching in the NFL amid the pressure and scrutiny. After one reporter asked outright if Kingsbury felt that the job was worth it, the Cardinals coach cracked a joke about feeling like an LIV golfer.

Kliff Kingsbury was asked why it was worth it to be an NFL coach given the pressures and reality that you're hired to be fired. "I feel like one of those LIV golfers right now." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 9, 2022

Kingsbury is referring to the Saudi-backed competitor to the PGA Tour, which has lured a number of top golfers with huge paydays. Those golfers have faced scrutiny over partnering with an organization with ties to Saudi Arabia by critics of the country’s human rights record.

The Cardinals are now 3-6 and Kingsbury increasingly looks to be on the hot seat. He has not lost his sense of humor, at least, but he really needs to turn things around quickly.