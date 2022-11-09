 Skip to main content
Kliff Kingsbury has joking response to question about job pressure

November 9, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kliff Kingsbury looking ahead

Aug 8, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury against the Los Angeles Chargers during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kliff Kingsbury is facing increasing pressure as the Arizona Cardinals continue to fall short of expectations. That does not seem to have caused the coach to lose his sense of humor, though.

Kingsbury was pressed on Wednesday about the pressures of coaching in the NFL amid the pressure and scrutiny. After one reporter asked outright if Kingsbury felt that the job was worth it, the Cardinals coach cracked a joke about feeling like an LIV golfer.

Kingsbury is referring to the Saudi-backed competitor to the PGA Tour, which has lured a number of top golfers with huge paydays. Those golfers have faced scrutiny over partnering with an organization with ties to Saudi Arabia by critics of the country’s human rights record.

The Cardinals are now 3-6 and Kingsbury increasingly looks to be on the hot seat. He has not lost his sense of humor, at least, but he really needs to turn things around quickly.

